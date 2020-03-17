Carole Sue Tope, a longtime resident of Tehachapi, and mother to two fine sons, died March 13, 2020, after numerous health complications at the age of 73 in Bakersfield, Calif.
Carole passed through this life of hers accomplishing many wonderful tasks. Aside from raising two sons, she was a good mother and terrific wife to her husband for 50 years. Along the way, she spent 28 years teaching in California.
Carole was born in Chicago, Ill., in 1946. Her family moved to Lakewood, Calif., where she attended public schools and earned her teaching credentials at Long Beach State.
Quilting and reading novels were her favorite pastimes during retirement. Carole was a problem solver, and saw that there was a "place for everything and everything in its place" around the house.
Carole is survived by her husband, Dennis, her two sons, Brett and Eric, and their wives, Misty and Julie, and children, Owen, Bryce and Tenlee Lope. No immediate date has been set to eulogize Carole's death. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Mill Street in Tehachapi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.