Carolyn Edwina Fitzwater, April 5, 1947 – Oct. 12, 2019

Carolyn E. Fitzwater, 72, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at her home in Tehachapi, Calif. She was raised in Bakersfield, Calif., by her parents R.C. and Norma Austin. She is survived by her three daughters: Shelly D. Sprouse of Bakersfield; Tory (Ken) White of Mount Zion, Ill.; and Darcey (Rich) Oldhafer of Santa Clarita, Calif.
She was blessed with five grandchildren and a great-grandchild: Alexis Goalwin (Shelly); Jordan and Hallie White (Tory); Jack and Erin Oldhafer (Darcey); and great granddaughter, Farrah Bishop (Moriah).
She had four siblings: half-brother Stanley “Mike” (Barb) Austin, children Tiffany and Mike; half-brothers Steven, Pau and Tony Childers.
Her extended family includes Carol and Ron Meinke of Ridgecrest, Calif.; Carol Andersen of San Diego, Calif.; and George and Althea Alvarez of Tehachapi.
She is preceded by her loving husband of 28 years, Terrance Fitzwater; her parents; and her granddaughter, Moriah M. Frye (Shelly).
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, followed by the graveside service at 1 p.m., at Tehachapi Public Cemetery (Westside).
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
