Carrie Ann Chance, Feb. 10, 1968 - March 17, 2019

Carrie Ann Chance passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. Joining our Heavenly Father and her husband Jay Chance, mother Sharon Lamb (Gates) and Aunt Patsy in Heaven.
She was born in Las Vegas, Nev., on Feb. 10, 1968, and passed away peacefully in Lancaster, Calif.
Carrie is survived by her sister Carla Stanley of Tehachapi, brother Darren Lamb of California City, daughter Krystal Young of Palmdale, son Mathew Mosley of Texas and grandson Owen Mosley.
She lived in Tehachapi for a few years and loved the mountains and all of its nature. She had so much love for her cats and birdie, they kept her going after a long battle with cancer. She will be truly missed. She had an unwavering love for animals and was a big supporter of the Humane Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.