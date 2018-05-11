Catherine Naoma Kotch, 1939–2018

Catherine Naoma Kotch peacefully passed away at home in Tehachapi on April 29, 2018. She was 79.
Cathy was born on June 23, 1939, in California to parents Louis and Wilma Dunn. She worked at home as, in her own words, “a Domestic Engineer.” She married the love of her life, Tony Kotch, on July 11, 1957, and together they had four children, Steve, Mark, Mike and Toni K.
Some of Cathy’s hobbies included going to garage sales and thrift store shopping. She especially loved decorating her beautiful home. She loved singing and would always make up songs and poems for the children.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tony, and her children, Steven, Mike and Toni K.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
