Cecil A. Blackford, Aug. 17, 1924 - April 4, 2020

Cecil A. Blackford, 95, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 17, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa to Lloyd and Margaret Blackford.
A skilled upholsterer, Cecil worked for the Union Pacific Railroad Company for 26 years. He was very dedicated to his work and always put forth maximum effort. After he retired, he enjoyed pulling weeds and keeping his yard immaculate. He also enjoyed polka, salsa, ballroom, and square dancing.
Cecil was a man of God and a faithful member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi. In efforts to spread the Good Word, he assisted with the formation of Stallion Springs Community Church. Cecil was also a proud member of the Moose Lodge and Kern County Honor Flight for many years. He enjoyed supporting his community.
Preceded in passing by his son, Allen Blackford, Cecil is survived by his wife, Gloria Blackford; children, Rodney Blackford, Gary Blackford, and Patricia Schwindt; brother, Walter Blackford; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Cecil served during World War II and the Korean War. In honor of his service and dedication to his country, Cecil will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Cecil’s name to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi, Calif.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
