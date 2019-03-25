Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Sandra Lee Hare, who passed away tragically in an automobile accident in Ridgecrest on Oct. 23, 2018.
Sandy’s Celebration will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Red Rock Canyon State Park picnic area/amphitheater near the Visitor’s Center. The Visitor’s Center is located to the west of Highway 14, 25 miles north of Mojave. Look for signage off of Highway 14 once you enter the canyon (Red Cliffs area) indicating the turnoff to Abbott Drive.
Sandy was an elementary school teacher for more than 30 years with the Tehachapi Unified School District, and also ran a native plant nursery in Sand Canyon. She was an avid hiker and naturalist who loved to explore the woodlands, valleys and desert areas in and around Tehachapi. Please bring your memories, photos and other memorabilia to this celebration, as we welcome all to speak on behalf of her memory.
Please RSVP to Carol Rush at 661-549-0042 or carol@redrockrrcia.org, or Bugs Fontaine at 661-821-2055 or joe@redrockrrcia.org.
