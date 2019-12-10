Celine Anne Larson, May 24, 1984-Dec. 9, 2019

Celine Anne Larson, the daughter of Russell Albert Carlson and Lindsey Teresa (Sampson) Carlson, was born May 24, 1984 in Lancaster, Calif., and passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 at her home in Belleville, Kan., at the age of 35 years, 6 months, and 15 days.
Celine attended school and graduated from St. John Bosco School in Tehachapi, Calif. She then attended Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, Calif., and later Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kan., obtaining a bachelor of science in agriculture degree.
On Oct. 18, 2008, she was united in marriage to Chase L. Larson and to this union was born Tess, Wynn, Sadie and Fern. The couple made their home in Belleville, Kan.
After moving to Belleville, Celine worked at Blue Valley Foods in Hebron, Neb. She later worked at The Feathered Nest in Belleville.
Celine then was an entrepreneur, owning and operating Prairie Pacific Handpainted Jewelry and also was involved with Bestifor Farms and Grandpa’s Best Pet Food Company, which she and her husband Chase established. Celine was a devoted mother to her children.
Celine was a member of the Roman Catholic Church, attending Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Concordia, Kan., and also St. Edward Catholic Church in Belleville, Kan.
She is survived by her husband, Chase Larson, of Belleville, Kan.; four daughters, Tess Lynn Larson, Wynn Lucille Larson, Sadie Margaret Larson, and Fern Agnes Larson all of home; one brother, Thomas E. (Natalie) Carlson of Tehachapi, Calif.; two sisters, Molly T. Carlson of Carmichael, Calif., and Elisa (Jonathan) Barton of Tehachapi, Calif.; her parents, Russell and Lindsey Carlson of Tehachapi, Calif.; other relatives, and many friends.
Requiem Mass for Celine will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, Kan., with Fr. Paul Jared McCambridge, FSSP, celebrant.
Interment will be at the St. Concordia Catholic Cemetery, Concordia, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, Kan.
A Vigil/Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, Kan.
Memorials are suggested to the Celine Larson Memorial Fund.
Online condolences and information at bachelor-surber.com.
Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, Kan., is in charge of the arrangements.
