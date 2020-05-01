Charles "Chuck" Reynolds, Nov. 11, 1948 - April 30, 2020

Charles “Chuck” Reynolds. 71, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on Nov. 11, 1948 in Los Angeles, Calif., to John Paul Strong and Pearl Louise Reynolds.
Chuck was an accomplished professional. He was the proud owner of Baywide Home Inspections in Union City, Calif., and was also a certified electrician.
When he was younger, he was a talented and strong ballet dancer. He was an excellent partner and provided elegant lifts with ease.
His hobbies included ski boat racing, riding motorcycles, and watching NASCAR.
Chuck was preceded in passing by his parents and daughter, Erin Nicole Reynolds. He is survived by his brother, Richard Gilman; sisters, Susan Matthew and Lu Lu Noland; nieces, Rosie and Carolyn; grandnieces, Gabby, Jessica, and Lesley; and grandnephews, Collin and Trevor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 21260 Golden Hills Blvd., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561, at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
