Charles Edmond Rogers, Oct. 30, 1932 - March 17, 2020

Charles Edmond Rogers passed away on March 17, 2020 in Springfield, Mo., due to heart failure at the age of 87 years.
He was born to Chet and Maude Rogers in Bakersfield, Calif., on Oct. 30, 1932.
Charles, or "Chuck" to his friends, taught elementary school for 33 years in the Tehachapi Unified School district. Chuck served with the Tehachapi chapter of the Masonic Order, taking his turn as the Lodge Master and serving where needed over the years. He was very active with the Tehachapi Community Congregational Church for nearly all the years he lived in Tehachapi, serving as both an usher and deacon over the years, and regularly attending services until his health no longer permitted him to remain active.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Jean, whom he was married to for more than 60 years, his son, Scott Rogers, and grandson, Jacob Rogers, and his daughter, Diane Edwards.
