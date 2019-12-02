Charles Lineberger passed away Oct. 2, 2019, from cancer in his home in Nampa, Idaho. His wife, "Babe," and niece, Carla Britt, were by his side.
Chuck had a long history of umpiring Little League in Los Angeles and Tehachapi. He also served some years with the Kern County Sheriff's Department as a volunteer.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
