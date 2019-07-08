Charles R. Smith, 1940-2019

Charles Roger Smith (Chuck) died peacefully June 26 at Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles at the age of 79. His wife of 55 years, Donna Smith (Wold), daughter Kimberly Smith, and son Charles Smith were at his side. Chuck is survived by his sister-in-law Judy Smith, niece Julie Tracy Gibbons (Brian), nephew Matthew Smith (Michelle), and great-nephew Xander Smith.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents Ralph G. and Florence M. Smith (Green) and his brothers William Andrew Smith, Vance Eugene Smith and Ralph Lewis Smith of Warren, Mich.
Chuck was born in Shelby, N.C., and with his family moved to Michigan at age three. He was an avid sportsman, played football and baseball at Lincoln High School in Warren, Mich., where he was scouted by the Detroit Tigers, and pitched semi-pro for the Skokie, Ill., Indians. After serving in the U.S. Army in 1959 to 1961, he came back to Michigan and was unable to find a job. He moved to Chicago where he began his work in the large-frame computer field at G. D. Searle & Co. (where he met his wife Donna), Kleinschmidt, then Sara Lee.
Chuck was always looking for adventure. In 1976, he and his wife bought Maple Grove Resort in Phelps, Wisc. They and their children had a wonderful, but extremely hard working time, rebuilding the clientele, and the resort itself. After leaving the resort, they spent five years in Houston, when both were transferred to Los Angeles where he was a property manager and real estate agent until he retired in 2002 to Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi, where he was an avid golfer.
Chuck’s sense of humor was well known. If he wasn’t teasing you incessantly, he found a story from his past to challenge your wit.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs, Tehachapi, California, with Rev. Phil Manly officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in memory of Chuck, to the Adventist Hospital Emergency Room Operations, 1100 Magellan Drive, Tehachapi, California 93561 or to the charity of your choice.
