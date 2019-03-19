Cheryl Joan Stanton, 1962-2019

Cheryl Joan Stanton, who was known to friends and loved ones as Sherry and was a long-time resident of the High Desert area, passed away suddenly Thursday March 7, 2019, in her home in Stallion Springs by her husband David's side.
Born March 22, 1962, in the state of Maryland, Sherry became a California resident in 1968. She relocated to Compton, Calif., with her mother Margaret, and two siblings, Robin and John. She moved to California City at the age of 13. Sherry became a permanent resident of Mojave in 1976. She was a proud alumni of Mojave High School Class of 1980. In later years, she resided in nearby towns of Boron, Helendale and Rosamond before purchasing a home in Stallion Springs.
Sherry was a local waitress at several restaurants in Mojave growing up when she met the love of her life in 1981. She continued to work in the town as a parttime waitress and rental manager for Kieffe and Sons Ford until 1992.
Sherry loved good food and socializing, she also enjoyed going to movies and attending her grandchildren's sporting activities and pageant events with her love David by her side. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Sherry will always be remembered for her kind, generous and nurturing nature. She was a friend to everybody she met.
She is survived by her loving soul mate David Stanton Sr.; their four children and their spouses: Kenneth and Amber Bell, David Jr. and Jessica Stanton, Cory and Samantha Palos Stanton, and Robert and Sarah Stanton; grandchildren: Zachary, Daulton, Connor, Kaidyn, Drake, Rheanna, Jason, Wyatt, Kendra; nephews: Andrew, Marrissa, Jeremy, Michael, Jessica, Kandys, Brandon, Brandon, Peyton, Carson, Degan and Carter; and great-granddaughter Karsynn Rose, all of whom live in southern California, and brought great joy to her later years.
Sherry's celebration of life will be on March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Mojave High School Gymnasium located at 15732 O St., Mojave, Ca. 93501.
