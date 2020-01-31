Cheryl Wilson, July 11, 1945-Jan. 22, 2020

Cheryl Wilson passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 22, 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer. She was 74.
Cheryl moved to Tehachapi on Nov. 1 1981, living in Bear Valley Springs for 35 years before she moved to Craryville, N.Y., in April 2016 to be with family. She loved living in Bear Valley, and served the community with her paralegal services and volunteered on the CERT team for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and had a lifelong passion for horses which started as a young child. For many years, she gave horseback riding lessons to both children and adults as well as disabled individuals.
The world has lost a priceless treasure. She was a Godly, faithful woman, full of strength and positivity. She was one of a kind. Her generosity made so many people feel special and loved. Her spirit will be fondly remembered and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Cheryl is predeceased by her husband, Jim Snyder; and her sisters, Lois Wilson and Faith Wilson. She is survived by her three children, daughter Heather Pierce and her husband Michael; son, Laurel Barlow; and daughter, Calli Murray and her husband Richard; two stepsons, Michael Snyder and Joe Snyder and his wife Anna; nine grandchildren, Hillary Hawk, Chelsea Arend, Tim Arend, Dylan Murray, Kendra Murray, Janel Murray, Makayla Snyder, Lana Snyder and Maliya Snyder; and two great-grandchildren, Shante Melville and Eloise Grant. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Wilson; brother Gordon Wilson and his wife Laverta; sister, Hope Tuttle and her husband Keith; and nieces and nephews, Candy, Dale, Dan, Mark, Ethan, Faith and Serenity.
