Christi Lakoseljac, 1959-2020

Christi Lakoseljac was born in 1959 in Lodi, Calif. After many years in the cosmetology business, she met Italo “Lak” Lakoseljac. They enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, dancing and boating together.
Christi is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Italo Lakoseljac; children, Isabella and Marco Lakoseljac, Amber and Kellie Ashlock; sister, Terri Sosso; and many grandchildren, nephews and a niece.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. A funeral service will be held to celebrate Christi’s life on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. If you wish to send flowers, the family requests that you please select an arrangement with red roses since they were her favorite.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.