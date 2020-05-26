Christine A. Richardson, May 17, 1960-May 20, 2020

Christine A. Richardson, 60, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1960 in Encino, Calif., to Loren and Joanne Stone. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Richardson, in 1981. They created a beautiful life and family together. Christine was most proud of being a mom and a grandma.
In her professional career, Christine worked for Protection One in the San Fernando Valley and Witt’s Everything for the Office in Palmdale. Her working career was brief because she was foremost a mother.
Christine loved Disney, especially Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She enjoyed family trips to Disneyland and creating memories of their adventures there starting with getting engaged to Jim at the Disneyland Hotel in 1979.
Christine is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim Richardson; her beloved parents, Loren and Joanne Stone; sons, Patrick Richardson and Sean Richardson; daughter-in-law, Patricia Richardson; brothers, Bob Stone, Michael Stone, and Randy Stone; and grandchildren, Shannon Milhous, Annalisa Richardson, Krash Forehand, and Dean Richardson.
Christine will be privately laid to rest at Tehachapi Public Cemetery - Westside, 920 Enterprise Way, Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
