Clifford "Corky" S. Lunceford, 1932-2018

Clifford "Corky" Lunceford passed away March 5, 2018, in his home in Bear Valley Springs. He is survived by his brother James Lunceford, wife Donna, his two sons, Alan Lunceford and Glenn Lunceford. As well as his step-children, Cherice Hatton, and her husband Matt, Kim Little, Teresa Osborn, and her husband Rick, Mike Little, and his wife Andrea, and grandchildren Colbie and Cullen Little.
Known to his friends and family as “Corky”, he made his living as a finish carpenter and cabinet maker. After retiring, he continued to work with wood, becoming superbly skilled in the craft of woodturning and was easily recognized at art shows by the wooden hat which he wore, that he had turned himself. He served our country from January 1951 to November 1954 and was honorably discharged from the Navy.
Services will be held Friday, April 6, 1:15 pm at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of Corky Lunceford to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, an A+ charity that supports our severely wounded military, veterans and the families of personnel lost in service.
