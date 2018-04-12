Clifford George Clark, 1928–2018

Clifford passed away on March 31, 2018, at his home in Bear Valley. He was 89 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole Mae; their four children, Richard Allen, Rodney Eric, Pamela Ann, and Laura Marie; and his brother, Carl. Clifford was preceded in death by his younger brother, Don, and his parents, Cecil and Catherine Clark.
Clifford devoted his life to building homes in Tehachapi and the surrounding areas. A man of integrity, he was loved and respected by those who worked with him. Interment will be private at a later date.
He loved and was loved by his family, his wife, and corgi dog, Sam.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
