Col. (R) Lloyd Richard Laycook, 88, died on May 30, 2019, at Dixie Regional Hospital in Saint George, Utah, from complications of a fall. He was born on July 9, 1930, in Bakersfield, Calif., to William Lloyd Laycook and Neva Novella Stussy, the second of five children.
Colonel Laycook’s distinguished career in the United States Air Force commenced in 1950 during the Korean War and continued through his Honorable Discharge and retirement in 1974. As an Air Force aviator, he flew 75 types of aircraft, flying as a fighter pilot, test pilot, commander and instructor pilot.
His command assignments included squadron commander, operations officer at both the squadron and wing level and as a training detachment commander. He trained full-time Air Force personnel, along with the Air National Guard Squadrons, in new aircraft.
On one of his tours to Vietnam, he flew 350 combat missions. After serving in Vietnam he was given the assignment of chief of manpower and organization for the Tactical Air Command.
Following retirement, he was involved in land development in Moorpark and Tehachapi, Calif. He served on many boards through the years, including chairman of the Kane County Utah Republican Party. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Ward Bishopric and Stake High Council.
He is survived by his wife, Nina, daughter Gloria (Richard) McBeth, grandsons John (Emily) Culpepper, Christopher (Ashley) Culpepper, granddaughter Rachel (John) Womble, seven great-grandchildren, brother Tom Laycook and sister Mary Catherine Mullins.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1435 S. McAllister Drive, Kanab, Utah. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m., and services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Kanab City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, sponsorship of wreaths for the veterans interred at the City of Kanab Cemetery can be made to Wreaths Across America wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF28.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.