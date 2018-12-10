Corben Yocum, known to his family and friends as Corby, passed away on Dec. 7, 2018 at 62 years of age.
A longtime resident of our little town of Tehachapi, Calif., Corby was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1974 to 1978.
He is survived by two daughters, Kristine and Stefanie Yocum, his son Daniel Yocum, his mother Florence Yocum, two sisters, Susan Yocum and Keleen Melton, and multiple grandchildren.
As his sister, the thing I remember that I am sure stands out about Corby would be that he never met anyone he didn’t love. He would do anything and everything for everyone he met. Whatever he had, he wanted to share. If you needed help, Corby would always put his best foot forward. His heart was huge.
His family will miss him dearly. His friends will, too.
Corby, Rest In Peace In Heaven Above and know you part with all our Love. (Punky)
Viewing will be held Dec. 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, 765 W. Henderson Ave. Porterville, Ca. 93257, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery 1013 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, Ca. 93257-9449.
