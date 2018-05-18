Cynthia Gruey, 1959–2018

Cynthia “Cindie” Gruey passed quietly on May 7 in Tehachapi. She was 58. Cindie was a longtime resident of Tehachapi. Cindie’s family moved to Tehachapi from North Hollywood, Calif., in 1976. She graduated from Tehachapi High in 1977.
Cindie loved animals and the great outdoors. She was always up for an adventure or road trip to the beach or the mountains. She loved riding horses and enjoyed cooking. Cindie would frequently bring neighbors baked goods by horseback.
Cindie is survived by her two daughters, Shari Trigo and Megan Escabi, both of Tehachapi; grandchildren, Jayden, Abby and Ryan Trigo, all of Tehachapi; brother, Greg Chylewski of Idaho; and sister, Nora Winn of Northern California. Cindie was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Helen Chylewski of Tehachapi.
A funeral service for Cindie is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at St. Malachy Catholic Church.
Cindie will be interred at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Westside following the service.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
