Darla Martinez, May 31, 1956 - April 29, 2020

Tehachapi resident Darla Martinez (Jackson), went to heaven to be with Jesus, at home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2020. She was 63 years old.
Darla was born to her parents, Glen and Marjorie Jackson, on May 31, 1956, at Miss Freise’s Maternity Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. She joined her two brothers Barry Jackson (deceased) and Danny Jackson.
Throughout her life she worked many jobs, her biggest role, being a matriarch for her family. She took so much pride in doing so, she has claimed that this in itself, made her happy and her heart full. She married her love Joseph Charles Martinez in 2002; this year would have been their 18th anniversary. She felt so lucky to have married a man who was similar to her dad, who was also a great man, with a beautiful heart and soul, and always so kind.
Darla loved to be with family and friends. Whether it was birthdays, graduations, weddings, sporting events, or just getting together, she enjoyed it to the fullest and always had a smile on her face. Overall, she just loved being around and talking to people. She also loved animals, not only her own but all others as well. Growing up she even dreamed of being a veterinarian.
Surviving her are her husband, Joseph; daughter, Christy, and Luis Llamas; son, Kenny, and Sharon Breedlove; and daughter, Kandace Breedlove; step-daughters, Angie and Wayne Trapp and Jessica Shaffer; step-son and wife, Joey and Stevie Martinez; grandchildren, Andrew Llamas, Samantha Breedlove, Kristopher Breedlove, Joscelyn Martinez, Madeleine Martinez, Mason Martinez, Curtis Shaffer, and Charles Shaffer; brother, Danny and Toni Jackson; multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her dogs, Jose’, G, and Shorty.
Darla was a staple in her family and will be missed by so many. Private services will be held at a later date with close friends and family.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., has been entrusted with her care. Please visit Woodmortuary.net to leave condolences or tributes.
