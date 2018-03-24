David Purtain Watson Sr., 1961-2018

David Purtain Watson Sr. was called home to Christ on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Klamath, Calif., surrounded by family. David was born March 6, 1961, in Lancaster, Calif., to James Watson Sr. and Shirley Watson.
He had a kind heart and was a humble man. He had instilled values of hard work, integrity and gratitude. David worked with his family at Mayberrys pipeline construction. David was a man of few worlds but had tremendous impact through his living example. David was raised in Tehachapi and he enjoyed camping, fishing and loved riding motorcycles and riding his Harley-Davidson and restoring his 1941 four-door Chevy with his sons and friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Watson.
David did find his faith and love in Christ.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Helen Mata Watson, and their three children and six grandchildren, David Watson Jr., Layla Watson, James B. Watson, landen Watson, Hazel Watson, Parker Watson and fiance Bailey Hutchinson, Cheyenne (Watson) Hisaw, her husband Josh Hisaw, Edian Watson, Kaylee Hisaw, brother James H. Watson, Sky Watson and Samantha Watson. Four brothers-in-law and their wives and sisters-in-law; Ed and Shontay Mata, Joe and Marie Mata, Pat and Bonnie Mata, Dudley and Margaret Morris Anderson and Bernadette Mata and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 630 Maple St. at Mountain Bible Church on Saturday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in Tehachapi.
