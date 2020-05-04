Dean Leroy Drake, April 19,1941 - April 29, 2020

Dean Leroy Drake passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz., due to complications of COVID-19 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 79.
He was preceded in death by parents Dean A. and Theodora, and brother Ted. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Linda Drake; their sons, Dean (Chris) and Steve; daughter-in-law, Diane; three grandchildren, Dean J., Thomas, and Caitlin, and their mother, Aysel; and sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Jim Goodman.
Born in Reno, Nev., and raised in Tempe, Ariz., he graduated from Tempe Union High School and obtained a physics degree from Arizona State University, which he attended on a partial golf scholarship. He then enlisted as an officer in the United States Army, and met Linda while stationed in El Paso, Texas. The couple moved to southern California and lived in Lomita and Torrance.
Dean worked his entire career as an engineer and program manager for Hughes Aircraft Co. (now Boeing) in Culver City and El Segundo. The couple retired to a house Dean designed himself in Tehachapi. Avid travelers, Dean and Linda visited many countries together in retirement, before finally settling in Arizona. Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.