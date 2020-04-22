Debra Jeanne Eaton, 1952 – 2020

Debra Jeanne Eaton of Tehachapi passed away in her home peacefully at the age of 67 with family by her side. She was born Nov. 25, 1952 in Elgin, Ill., to parents Norman and Muriel Kell. She was the oldest of five children and grew up in a beautiful close-knit family.
She married the love of her life, her perfect match and soulmate, Jim Eaton. They were married for 42 years and were the perfect pair. They built the most beautiful family together.
Debi was a proud and fun-loving grandma, mother, and aunt. She was a woman that could light up any room with her beautiful smile, her kindness, her beauty, and her love for life. She loved camping, roping, boating, fishing trips to Mexico and Alaska, spending time with family and friends, BBQs, and entertaining at home. She also loved to party and dance.
Debi is survived by her husband, Jim Eaton; sons, Richard and Ryan (Jessica) Eaton; daughter, Ashley Kell Eaton; sister, Lori Kell Nelson; brothers, Steve and Sean (Claudia) Kell; nieces, Lindsay Nelson Clark and Kalee Nelson; nephews, Taylor and Shane Kell; great-nephew, Nolan Clark; grandchildren, Ryan Jr., Colten, Lauren, Gavin, and Mason Eaton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Muriel Kell, and sister, April Kell.
Her love for her family and friends was unconditional. Debi touched so many lives. Everyone that knew her loved her. We will all cherish the years, memories, and love that we have for you, Debi. You will live in our hearts forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
