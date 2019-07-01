Deena Rosen-Beck, 1947 – 2019

Deena was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Sophie and Max Rosen; a high school English teacher, and certified public accountant, respectively.
Upon graduation from Hamilton High School, Deena was employed by the publisher of Hot Rod Magazine, in Hollywood, Calif., as a page layout designer. She loved being at the drag race venues, talking with the car builders and race team members.
Five years later, Deena passed all tests and joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, as a deputy sheriff. Two years later, she was selected to be among the first few women assigned to patrol duties. Four years later, she was assigned to an elite detective division bureau that worked with foreign and domestic investigators in a wide variety of criminal investigations.
In the mid-1990s, Deena retired due to serious injuries she had sustained in her patrol assignment, and as a detective, that nearly took her life.
Several years after retiring and healing from surgeries to help correct the injuries she’d sustained, she became licensed as a California Private Investigator, and then instructor for people who wanted to join that occupation.
Ultimately, the most serious of Deena’s injuries during her years as a deputy sheriff are what led to her passing. In the early morning hours of June 24, 2019, she met her Lord and Savior.
Deena was dearly loved by her husband, Bernie Beck, and many of her local friends and former comrades at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, federal and state law enforcement, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
