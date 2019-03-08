Delmo Charles Hooks, 1931–2019

Delmo Charles Hooks, a longtime resident of Tehachapi, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 87. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi. The funeral will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif.
Delmo was born on Oct. 29, 1931, in Bakersfield, Calif., to parents, Jefferson Hooks and Madie (Meeks) Hooks. Delmo graduated from Bakersfield High School where he played football. He served proudly in the U.S. Marines from 1950-1954, during the Korean War, and received his honorable discharge as a sergeant in May 16, 1954. Delmo’s service earned him medals: Good Conduct Medal (First Award), National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars, and United Nations Service Medal.
In 1954, he met the love of his life, Alice Pearl Hooks of Los Angeles, Calif., and in 1955, they married and started a family. Delmo was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years. He was a licensed contractor, electrician, and owned his own electric company in Los Angeles. He also retired as a teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District and Southwest Community College where he was an electrician and math instructor.
After retirement, Delmo and his wife opened The Old Curiosity Antique shop located on H Street in Tehachapi. They loved working at their antique shop. They opened their store due to their love of collecting odd and unique items. They also had beautiful apple orchards on Highway 202 that they enjoyed maintaining. The couple also loved entertaining and being around their family.
Delmo was always willing to help others and loved telling jokes making others laugh. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, the outdoors, camping, riding on his tractor, and planting trees. He also liked working on cars, buying antique VW Beetle bugs, and watching all sports and news reports on television; he would listen to all types of music. He also was excellent in math.
He truly loved living at his home where he would see all the wildlife roaming throughout his yard. Most of all he enjoyed his loving wife cooking. Delmo and his wife in their younger years would venture out traveling throughout the country with their children, exploring different states.
He touched the lives and hearts of many people; a generic obituary does not give enough justice to the accomplishments that he fulfilled throughout his entire life. He was a loving, outspoken and outgoing person. Everyone knew Mr. Hooks. He will truly be missed.
Leaving behind to cherish his memories, six children, Donna Hooks of Los Angeles, Delmo Hooks, Jr. of Chicago, Ill., Grayland Hooks of Tehachapi, Emery Hooks of Tehachapi, Bruce Hooks of Corona, Calif., and Chan Hooks of Los Angeles; 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; three daughters-in-law; and one brother. Delmo was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice Hooks of Tehachapi; his son, Darren Raydale Hooks of Los Angeles; and parents, Jefferson and Madie Hooks.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
