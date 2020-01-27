Delores Dee Bone, 1944-2019

Delores Dee Bone, 75, entered into rest on Dec. 27, 2019, in Tehachapi, Calif.
She was born on April 22, 1944, in San Diego to Garth Dee Blake and Evelyn Alice Blake.
Delores grew up in Angeles Oaks, Calif. She graduated from Big Bear High School and married Darrell K. Bone on June 17, 1972.
Delores served 35 years in the banking industry and during her working years she was a member of Rotary and the local Special Olympics. She was the manager at Safe 1 Credit Union when she retired. She lived several years in Glendora, Calif., before moving to Tehachapi in 1984, when her husband was transferred with Edison.
She enjoyed full-time RV'ing with her husband and dog Abby. She was able to fulfill her dream of seeing the changing colors of the trees on the East Coast and going to Niagara Falls. She liked to collect unusual pottery and wood art. After the passing of her husband in 2005, she spent the remainder of her life in Tehachapi. Her favorite activity was sitting in her recliner watching Direct TV, eating doughnuts, and drinking diet Pepsi. For those who knew her, knew that if she had that she was as happy as can be.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Bone; her daughter, Lori Lynn Tomasko; and her brother, Steve Garth Blake.
She is survived by her parents; her daughter, Kelly Dee Bullard and husband Ed Bullard; granddaughter, Kristen Singleton; and grandsons Ryan Tomasko and Ty Tomasko; grandsons, Matt Bullard and his wife Natasha, Evan Bullard and his wife Kristin, Adam Bullard and his wife Rachel, and Alex Bullard; great-grandkids, Cody Gary, Tanner Gary, Kenadee Gary, Sady Bullard, Lukas Bullard, Hunter Bullard, and Miles Bullard; son-in-law, Raymond Tomasko; sister-in-law, Sandy Blake; nephew, Jeremy Blake and his wife Misty; niece, Erin Phillips and her husband Daniel; great nephew, Julian; and her dog Chewy Chief Tejon Bone Bullard.
She requested there be no memorial service.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
