Denise Marie Liles, 1964-2020

Denise Marie Liles, 55, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1964 in Summerville, Mass., to Daniel and Beverly Ricci.
After high school, Denise served her country in the United States Navy. While there, she gained medical experience that would prepare her for her later career as a licensed vocational nurse. She was an LVN for 37 years and spent most of her professional career working for the California Correctional Institution.
She also participated in the mission to Haiti to support those wounded during the devastating storms. Denise took immense pride in helping others. Having served in the military herself and understanding the stress that it can place on families, she made herself available to support spouses of deployed active duty service members.
A beloved woman with many talents, Denise was known for her kind and caring spirit, and devotion to the Lord. She was a member of the Stallion Springs Community Church and was a proud member of their worship team. Denise loved to sing. Not only did she sing at church, she sang with the local Summit Singers in Tehachapi and the Belle Voci Dorate, a women's vocal ensemble in the Antelope Valley. She was also a “Jedi Craftmaster” and enjoyed creating custom holiday décor.
Preceded in passing by her mother, Denise is survived by her husband of 26 years, Robert D. Liles; children, Robert W. Liles, Cheryl Rosado, Daniel Liles, Amanda Rosado, Ashley Liles, and Jeanette Clodfelter; father, Daniel Ricci; sister, Deanna Erickson; and grandchildren, Rosalie, Destiny, Violet, Aurora, Alex, Kellin, Leo, and Luna.
Family and friends will be gathering to celebrate Denise’s life and her influence in the community she loved on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Woodward West, 28400 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, CA. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
