Diane Kay Elderson, 86, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away peacefully in a Bakersfield hospital on Jan. 6, 2020 with her daughters at her side.
She was an amazing woman, mother and grandmother who taught her children that hate was not allowed. We could always disagree, but she was quick to remind us to always keep love for all people in our hearts. She was a faith-filled woman who was very active in many areas of her church. She was a prayer warrior for people facing difficult situations in life. She loved reading books with a spiritual message as well as books from various different genres. Her favorite author was her good friend, Lauraine Snelling. She passed on her love of reading to all her children.
She was born and raised in Los Angeles. She graduated from Hamilton High School.
She met her husband, David Perry, at an LA dance club where they both enjoyed dancing. They had one son and three daughters. They enjoyed their Manhattan Beach life, and she played volleyball on the beach and also taught her children how to swim in the ocean. She was active in the children’s lives and served as PTA president and Girl Scout leader. Diane also had many friends in the area. She received a degree as an LVN and enjoyed working in the medical field. She had many diverse jobs in her lifetime.
She was an amazing self-taught cook who passed on that love to her daughters and she enjoyed setting a beautiful table for her guests. No one ever went home hungry.
People always commented on her lovely skin, and she attributed that to her love of Mary Kay Products. She enjoyed needlework, crafting and decorating her home for each season. She loved dogs and had many wonderful furry friends throughout her life.
Diane married her second husband, Donald Elderson, who was her childhood sweetheart and they enjoyed traveling the world together. After her husband Don passed away, Diane moved to Tehachapi to be with her daughter, Dr. Susan J.P. Hall. She made many new friends and found her church family in St. Jude’s in the Mountains.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude’s in the Mountains Anglican Church, 630 Maple St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. Donations in remembrance may be made to: Susan J.P. Hall at P.O. Box 2357, Tehachapi, CA 93561 to help with funeral expenses, or to St. Jude’s in the Mountains. Thank you for your kindness.
Diane is survived by her sister, Carole Thorman; son, John D. Perry (Teresa); her daughters, Sharon Perry Schmidt (Greg), and Susan J.P. Hall (Jonathan); step-children, Craig Elderson (Kathy), Debbie Kessler (Howard); grandchildren, Joshua A. Perry, Jamie Johnson, Tami Johnson, David E. Perry (Leona), Tasha K. Marchand (Tyson), Paul T. Newell, Daniel G. Schmidt (Sariska), Mark L. Schmidt, Luke C. Schmidt, Hunter Jensen, John Hall, and Lydia Hall; step-grandchildren, Brie Bierman (Michael), Erik Elderson (Tracy), Kristen Flores (Jake); 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jan Allyson Perry; and her husbands, David L. Perry and Donald Elderson.
