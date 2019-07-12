Dianne Carol Bradley-Hunter, Oct. 19, 1947-March 3, 2019

Dianne Hunter, age 71, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the home of her brother in Ramona, Calif. Dianne was born on Oct. 19, 1947, in Las Vegas, Nev., to the late Carol Brundage Bradley and Nye Kimble Bradley. She grew up in Las Vegas and attended the newly opened Western High School, graduating in 1965. She attended the then-Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado) in Greeley, Colo., graduating with a degree in physical education in 1968.
Dianne moved to Tehachapi, Calif., shortly after graduating from college and taught physical education at Tehachapi High School for several years. While living in Tehachapi, she was very involved with the senior activity group. She loved traveling. In 1995, she made a trip of a lifetime going to Europe. She later moved to northern California where she met the love of her life, Clifford “Cliff” Hunter.
Cliff and Dianne were married on June 5, 1982 in Reno and lived together in the northern San Francisco Bay Area until Cliff passed away unexpectedly in 2002. Afterward, Dianne returned to the Tehachapi area where she lived and later supported and cared for her mother until her passing in 2015. Dianne moved to Ramona in 2017 to live with her brother Steven Bradley and his family.
Dianne was a strong-willed person, very independent, but soft on the inside. She was a long-standing member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, loved her cats, Joey her cockatoo, catching up on old black and white reruns of Perry Mason (because she missed them when she was working) and boy did she love to shop (Walmart will surely miss her)! She also very much enjoyed maintaining contact with her relatives Joann, Bob, Arlene, Bill Brundage and their children from Bath, N.Y. Dianne is survived by her immediate family that include her brothers Steve, (Lilia) and Scott (Ann) Bradley, nieces Danielle, Michaella, Natalia, nephews Stephen and Christopher.
Dianne will be placed with her beloved Cliff on July 23, 2019, when a celebration of her life will be held for friends and family at the Mount Tamalpias Cemetery, 2500 5th Ave., San Rafael, Calif. Please contact Steve Bradley at 619-961-8349 if you would like more information on attending the service.
