Donald Brashears, 1968-2019

Donald Brashears, a 20-year resident of Tehachapi, passed away Feb. 17, 2019. He worked with lrs Realty and Home Depot. He was a very hard worker and tried to learn something new each day.
You could often run into him buying coffee at Circle K or in the aisles of Home Depot picking up supplies.
He was loved dearly by his long-term girlfriend, Le Ann Hardman, and the sons Peter, James and Jacob. The love of his life was playing with his grandchildren, Rain, Cadence, Aleeyha, Lyricc and Miyah.
You will be held close to our hearts and dearly missed.
Services will be held for all who would like to attend at Joshua Memorial Park, at noon March 4, 808 East Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, CA 93535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.