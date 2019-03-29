Donald Ray Veith, 1939–2019

Donald Ray Veith was born to Ray and June Veith on March 23, 1939, in Dixon, Ill. On March 19, 2019, he passed peacefully. This strong-willed redhead joined the Air Force and Army before marrying Lucille Robinson on Oct. 25, 1962.
He had various jobs before getting his masters and teaching for 22 years mostly, at Mojave Unified School District. He enjoyed going on trips with his wife and they loved square dancing, which they started doing in 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Luci; children, Robbie, Dawn, Shawn and his wife, Jennifer; and grandchildren, Katelynn and Courtney. Services will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on April 4, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., with a reception to follow.
Funeral arrangements were made with the assistance of Wood Family Funeral Service. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
