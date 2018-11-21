Donna Duhart Linchangco, 1940–2018

Donna Jeanette Duhart Linchangco passed away on Nov. 15, 2018, at 8:49 a.m. in the Tehachapi Hospital, at the age of 78.
A Celebration of Life will be held with the families in Tehachapi, Minnesota and Texas.
Donna and Artemio Linchangco married on March 15, 1985, in Niamey, Niger.
She is survived by her husband, Artemio Linchangco; her son, Brian Duhart and his wife, Nita of Tehachapi, Calif.; four grandchildren, Mindy Jones of Nevada, Samantha Holmes and Justin Duhart of Tehachapi, Calif., Travis Duhart of San Diego, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Sky Johnson of Nevada, Connor Darling of Washington, Naomi King, Presley and Kensley Duhart of Tehachapi, Calif., Madison and Austin Reid of Nevada; and one great-great-grandson, Zander Bailey of Nevada; her stepchildren, Lynn, Arthur, Arnel, Arlene, and Arman Linchangco; two brothers, Denis Bartell and Jim Bartell; and two sisters, Marlene Johnson and Brenda Alcorn of Minnesota; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna’s parents were Richard and Ilene Bartell of Herman, MN, who have gone to be with the Lord. Donna’s surviving friends encompass the world in which she traveled during her life and are far too many to mention, but you all know who you all are. All of whom loved, admired, respected, and enjoyed the stories that she told to many.
Her scholastic accomplishments were graduating from Herman High School and attending Liberty University pursuant in the program of theology.
She raised her son, Brian Duhart, by herself while pursuing her Federal State Department career as an American ambassador secretary. She provided community outreach at her church, Ingleside United Methodist Church in Ingleside, Texas, which included, but was not limited to, mentoring others in need, helping with the back-to-school backpacks for students, making and delivering sandwiches for the homeless within the Ingleside community. She especially loved working with the children once a month doing the moms day out care. Donna worked for the Department of State Foreign Service for 25-plus years in more than 35 countries around the world. Her favorite place to live was in Moroni Comoros, in East Africa, where she stayed while working in the Foreign Service.
She retired at age 61 but decided that she was not quite done and became a temporary consultant for vacation coverages for a few years after her official retirement. She also consulted with the Department of State to locations such as China, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan, where she went at the age of 70 for their government reconstruction team.
Donna had many hobbies; those included card making, gardening and making arts and crafts to sell at local outdoor markets in Ingleside, Texas. She loved to propagate plants, participate in ice cream parties with her grandkids, have big family BBQs at Brian and Justin’s homes, and study the Bible, where she was a regular at Jerry Henry’s Friday Bible study at Mountain Bible Church in Tehachapi, CA.
Some personal quirks that the family remembers remember about Donna are that she licked the pretty rocks that she found, always talked about her super-secret passport that she could use to get into anywhere in the world and hummed while she played her solitaire or sudoku games on her tablet.
The family would like to thank the Tehachapi Hospital for its outstanding service and care of our mom during her final days. Special mention to April, our nurse, and the café personnel who fed us all, and Hoffmann Hospice of Bakersfield for putting up with all of us during the last few months. And to our new family member, Lisa from Hoffmann Hospice, who put us all in our places to take care of our Donna. You are our Lisa now!
Donna has been cremated by Wood Family Funeral Service, and a private interment will follow at a later date in Herman, MN.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
