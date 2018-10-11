Dorothea "Dot" Joan Collins, Oct. 17, 1929 - Aug. 24, 2018

With great sadness in our hearts, we wish to announce the passing of our mother, grandmother (Nana) and best friend, Mrs. Dorothea "Dot" Joan Collins on Aug. 24, 2018, at the age of 88. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her eldest daughter, Dorothea Jr., and her eldest grandchild, Kim, at her home in Sacramento.
Dorothea was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Oct. 17, 1929. Her adoptive parents, Eugene and Ann Loughran, brought her home to meet Julia, who couldn't wait to play with her new baby sister, Dot. Eventually, the family would grow, adding two brothers, Gene and Paul, and little sister, Theresa.
Dorothea, after many adventures in her early adult years such as obtaining her light plane pilots license, loved swimming in the Atlantic, dancing, singing and laughing. She never lost her sense of humor.
Dorothea (Mom/Nana) leaves behind three daughters, Dorothea McGraw, Marie Keeney and Ursula Jarrett, and son, Kevin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, who was the love of her life, Ted Collins, sister Julia Hurley, and brothers, Gene and Paul Loughran.
When asked, "What do you want to be remembered for?" Mom replied, "Living my life my way, raising my children well, working as a controller and field representative for two banks, loving all children and animals, being stubborn and strong, and game for anything!"
Dorothea's ashes will be scattered with nature, as per her wishes. Mom loved to look up at the clouds to discover the characters that poked their fluffy heads toward earth and now she joins that display. We will be looking up for a peek, Mom, and we will never forget you.
