Dorothy June Trower, March 11, 1933-April 26, 2020

Dorothy June Trower (June), 87, passed peacefully from this earthy realm on April 26, 2020. She was born to Jerry and Elizabeth Whalen in Belleville, Canada, on March 11, 1933.
June lived a long extraordinary life, moving to America at the age of 17. Her life was full of excitement, from traveling the U.S. racing cars in 1952 to settling down and developing Bear Valley Springs in 1976, with her late husband and the love of her life, Fred L. Trower.
She was survived by her brother Jerry Whalen; her four beautiful daughters, Janus Sundburger, Stacey Bichsel, Bridget Lorenz and Trish Trower; and her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. June was an amazing mother and an even more amazing grandmother. She always made sure everyone was well fed and well dressed. She showed her love through her cooking and gift giving — this extended to giving donations every month to the Salvation Army to feed families.
June was an animal lover and rescued many dogs and horses over the years. She took pride in transforming them to be best in show with her daughter Stacey. She was a very intelligent business woman and owned the Trading Post gas station in old town from 1986-1995 and multiple apartment units from Tehachapi to Mojave. June loved going to Vegas with her lifelong best friend, Brenda Alexander. June was a mystical women, feisty and beloved by all who knew her she will be forever missed.
