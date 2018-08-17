Dorothy Lee passed away on Aug. 8, 2018. She was 85. A viewing will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 West F Street, Tehachapi, CA, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2018. A funeral will be held on Aug. 24, 2018, beginning at 11 a.m., also at Wood Family Funeral Service.
Interment to follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside, 820 Burnett Road.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
