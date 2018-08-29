Dorothy Mae Lee, 1933–2018

In Loving Memory
Dorothy Mae Lee passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85, on Aug. 8, 2018. She was born March 7, 1933, in Loraine, Calif. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, William (Bill) Lee; brother, Benny Girado; sons, Kenneth Williams and Randal Butterbredt; and grandsons, Randy Butterbredt Esford and Dustin Hoffman.
She leaves behind six children, her daughters, Sherrill Eilers, Althea, Cecilia, Melva Butterbredt; sons, Kevin and Robert Butterbredt; also, many grandchildren and great-grandkids all of whom she loved so much.
She didn’t always get to enjoy the finer things in life, but she was happy with the simple things. A beautiful sunrise or sunset, especially at her home on Piute Mountain where she would be found in her garden or just past it, sitting, Bible opened, as her faith and walk with Christ was strong, outside fire going, having coffee as the sun rose.
She loved baking pumpkin and apple pies and many other sweets, all made from scratch. She also enjoyed canning, making elderberry jam, and she had a passion for gardening. She loved her many dogs over all the years. We were all truly blessed to have (Gram) Dorothy in our lives; she will be missed forever in our hearts. We love you.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
