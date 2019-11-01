Dorothy Morris passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2019, after fighting the good fight with five years of health challenges. She was surrounded by love and beautiful testimonies of the many lives she touched.
Born in San Diego, raised for many years in Long Beach by her grandmother, she moved to Bakersfield with her parents when she was 12. Her stories of her school days, especially at East High, were always filled with special friends, and fond, fun times.
In 1954, she married the love of her life, Elijah (Lige) Morris — a “wild boy from Taft.” They enjoyed 45 wonderful years together, raising their two children and creating a beautiful home and life in Tehachapi. She had the gift of hospitality, creating a lovely home and entertaining family and friends. Dorothy returned to school, completing her education while being a housewife and mom, and then taught elementary school for 20 years. Over the years, many students contacted her to share their fond appreciation of her gifts in the classroom.
After the loss of her beloved Lige in 2000, she became involved in many local organizations in Tehachapi, volunteering, serving and giving of her heart, time and talents. She was recognized in 2015 as Tehachapi’s Citizen of the Year.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lige, and leaves behind a legacy of love: daughter, Lora (Steve) of Tehachapi; son, Jon (Sonya) of Santa Maria, grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Minton, Christopher (Rita) Minton, Katie (Cole) Pinheiro, Amy (Steve) Beckner, E.J. Morris, Max Morris, and Zachary Morris, as well numerous great-grandchildren. As her picture display put it so well, “All because two people fell in love…”
The family wishes to extend their huge gratitude to the staff at The Pointe at Summit Hills, Optimal Hospice, and Patty Mitchell for their loving help during her challenging last few years. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy and the family suggest a donation to Smile Train, Optimal Hospice or your favorite charity.
Services were held on Friday, Oct. 24 at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Tehachapi. A Rosary was held at 1:30 p.m. and Mass at 2 p.m. A gathering time of food and fellowship was held immediately after mass in the Parish Hall. (A private burial will be held at another time.)
