Longtime Tehachapi resident Dwayne Buster Stevens entered into rest on Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 83 years old.
A visitation will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif., on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at a later time at Tehachapi Public Cemetery-Eastside.
A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition of the Tehachapi News. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
