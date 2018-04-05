Dwayne Stevens, 1935–2018

Dwayne Stevens peacefully passed away on April 1, 2018, in Tehachapi, Calif.
He was born in Rupert, Idaho, on March 12, 1935, to parents Kenneth Stevens and Fannie York. When Dwayne was 2 years old, the family moved to California, where he lived all of his life, except for the 10 years he resided in Frazee, Minn.
Dwayne married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Fisher. They were married for 65 years and had six children together: Blaine, Larry, Lorraine, Sharon, Craig and Dwayne. He was self-employed for 28 years, operating many service stations and garages. In 1984, he went to work at CCI as a vocational instructor, retiring in 1993 due to health reasons. When he was younger, he loved spending time golfing, hunting and especially doing things with family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; sons, Blaine, Craig and Dwayne; daughter, Sharon Lee; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Fannie Stevens; his brothers, Earl, Darrell and Blaine; sister, Karlene Drain; son, Larry; and daughter, Lorraine.
Services will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., on Monday, April 9, 2018, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Donations may be made in Dwayne’s memory to The Parkinson’s Foundation http://parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
