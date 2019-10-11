Edna L. Nelson, May 6, 1920 - Oct. 4, 2019

Edna L. Nelson, former Tehachapi resident and member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at a nursing home in Tulare. She was 99.
She died of natural causes.
Nelson moved to Tehachapi from Washington state in 2003 to be closer to her family. She lived in Old West Ranch next door to her daughter, Janet Nelson, until 2014 before moving into an assisted care facility in Tehachapi. She moved to Tulare in 2018.
She celebrated her 90th birthday in Tehachapi with a glider trip at the Mountain Valley Airport. Her hobbies included baking, and she was an award-winning cake decorator.
Born on May 6, 1920, as Edna Camerer in Woodbury County, Iowa, and the daughter of a Minnesota farming family, Nelson moved to Tacoma, Wash., in about 1940. In 1946, she married Edward J. Nelson, who died in 1984.
Her son John and his wife, Jill, were both staff members of the Tehachapi News from 2015 to 2017.
She is survived by her two children and two grandchildren, Erik and Daniel.
Funeral arrangements were not announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.