Edward Clem Grimes, 1943–2018

On May 21, 2018, after a short battle with colon cancer, Ed Grimes left peacefully to be with his Lord. He passed at home, in his chair, surrounded by his family. Ed was 75 years old.
Ed was born in Oakland, Calif., on Jan. 20, 1943, to Helen and Clem Grimes. At the age of 2, Ed, with his brother Jerry, his mom, and dad, moved to Arvin, Calif. At the age of 8, with the passing of his mother, he and Jerry lived in several foster homes before finally settling in Tehachapi with Jake and Clara Ratzlaff.
Ed continued in Tehachapi, farming with his foster family until the age of 15, when they moved to Bakersfield, Calif. Ed graduated from North High School in 1961. After graduation, Ed entered the Army and served three years, being honorably discharged in 1965. In 1964, Ed married and started a family which includes his four children. Later in life, Ed married Ruthie Waldrum and added two more sons to his family.
Ed started his long career with the Department of Corrections in 1965. He served as a peace officer at CCI, where he distinguished himself as a community resource manager, CMPR over Level II records in Tehachapi, and PA3 in charge of the Taft, Adelanto, and Shafter community correctional facilities. After his retirement, he was part of the development team for the Wackenhut Corporation and Mesa Verde, and one of the main trainers for the State of California Negotiation Management Team.
Ed continued to distinguish himself as a Bakersfield College instructor, a Bakersfield College curriculum developer, and a member of the first Tehachapi Little League incorporated baseball team. Ed served as president of the Little League, a Little League coach, a Tehachapi Youth Football coach, JMS Track and Field coach, and a Warrior Booster. He was the Voice of the Warriors for many years and worked tirelessly raising money for THS athletics.
His commitment to public education has been evidenced by his dedication and leadership on the Tehachapi Unified School District (TUSD) Board of Trustees, and during his terms as board president from 1983 to 1984, 1995 to 1996, and 1999 to 2000.
Ed was elected to the City Council in 2003 and served as mayor three times: 2006-2008, 2010-2012, and 2016-2018. He was instrumental in reinstating the Tehachapi Police Department and was active in several local and state committees. He was champion of his beloved city.
Ed was a longtime member of the Church of Christ, serving as a teacher, song leader and treasurer. He was currently serving as an elder at the Tehachapi Church of Christ, from 2015 until his death. He has many long-treasured friends in his Christian community.
Ed is survived by his wife, Ruthie; his sons, Michael Grimes (Kristen), Ryan Grimes (Kim), Jason Grimes (Marcy), Gene Waldrum, and Tim Waldrum; and his daughter, Shelly Sottile (Rick). Grandchildren Stephen, Hannah, Aaron, Ricky, Kelsey, Emma, Patrick, Ashlynn, Bryanna, and Camrynn were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Grimes (Lurene); sister, Shirley Unruh (Frank); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Collaborative Services, P.O. Box 2661, Tehachapi, CA 93581. For information, call 1-805-231-2012.
A viewing will be held Monday, May 28, between 4 and 6 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Tehachapi High School Gymnasium, 801 S. Dennison Road, Tehachapi, CA. A reception immediately to follow at Aspen Activity Center (West Park Gymnasium), 490 W. D St., Tehachapi, CA.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
