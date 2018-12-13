Elbert RayDean Hayes, 1937–2018

Elbert RayDean “Ray” Hayes, 81, of Tehachapi, passed away on Dec. 5, 2018, in his home.
Ray was born in Bakersfield, Calif., to Lloyd and Ethel Hayes (Jones) on Nov. 27, 1937. He married Barbara Hayes (Boston/Loyd) on April 24, 1993, in Tehachapi. He worked as a golf course maintenance mechanic for Stallion Springs Resort for 43 years. He served in the Army from 1957 to 1963. Ray was an active member of The Moose Lodge Chapter 1678 in Tehachapi.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara K. Hayes; his son, Timothy R. Loyd; his brother, Darrell Hayes; sister, Linda J. Baze; sister, Doris S. Tate; and parents, Lloyd and Ethel Hayes.
Ray was survived by his sons, Bobby K. and Deborah Loyd, Ryan C. Loyd and Anna Levine; brother, Allen E. Hayes; grandchildren, Sarah and William Graham, Cody Hisaw, Dakota Loyd, and Liam Loyd; and great-grandchild, Phyllis Hope Graham.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Optimal Hospice for the kind and professional care that they gave Ray in his final weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 28, 2018, at Wood Family Funeral Service located on West F Street in Tehachapi, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either the Wounded Warrior Project or The Moose Lodge.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.