Elizabeth Jean Fox, April 27, 1958-May 16, 2020

Elizabeth Jean Fox, 62, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1958 in Coronado, Calif., to Alan Hemphill Jr. and Jean Hemphill.
Being an equestrian from a very early age, Elizabeth bought her first horse at only 8 years old, and was never again without at least one horse in her corral.
After serving in the Air Force in Wyoming, she was drawn to Tehachapi in 1985 for the beautiful open landscapes, and the rural atmosphere, purchasing a home near the rodeo grounds, where she could breed and raise her horses. Dixie was her pride and joy of 32 years, and had many wonderful foals, some of which are still enjoyed in this area.
Elizabeth professionally served the Tehachapi community as a real estate agent with Pioneer Realty for 10 years, managing property, and selling homes in this valley she loved. She was active in the community, and fought for several issues to keep the country atmosphere and the lovely hillsides so important to this area.
She is survived by her children, Brittany Fox, A.J. Fox, and Michael Parlapiano; parents, Alan Hemphill, Jr. and Jean Hemphill; brother, Alan Hemphill; sister, Laurie Benson; granddaughter, Audrianna Fox; niece, Stephanie Benson, and her beautiful mare Dixie.
In honor of her service to our country in the United States Air Force, Elizabeth will be privately laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Boulevard, Arvin, Calif. 93203. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
