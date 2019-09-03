Elnora Jean Martinez, July 31, 1937 - Aug. 27, 2019

Elnora Jean Martinez passed away in Tehachapi on Aug. 27, 2019. She was 82.
Jean was born to James Clinton and Helen Marie Collins in Bakersfield, Calif., on July 31, 1937. She met the great love of her life, Carlos Martinez, in 1955, and they were married a year later. The two of them spent the following 63 years happily married.
Jean is survived by her husband Carlos, her three children and their spouses: Joe and Darla, Mike and Sally, Sharon and Randi. Her seven grandchildren and their spouses: Angie and Wayne, Joe and Stevie, Jessica and David, Robert, Erin and Adolfo, Anthony and Julia, Derrick and Casey. And her seven great grandchildren: Joscelyn, Madeleine, Mason, Curtis, Charlie, Cruz, and Sophie. Her brothers and their wives: Bill and Toni, JR and Margarett, Glen and Carol, Dennis and Bonnie. Jean was predeceased by her parents and her baby brother Danny.
Jean was a very kind and sweet person, and she loved her hometown of Tehachapi. Her favorite thing was to bring her large family together over food and celebrations. She loved to go camping in the High Sierras, spending time at State Line, and shopping for herself and her family.
Through the strength in her faith, she is now resting in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. A memorial service will take place at the Church of Christ in Tehachapi on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church of Christ in Tehachapi.
