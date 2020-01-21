Emily Louise Fochetti, 1932-2020

Emily Louise Fochetti, 87, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 17, 2020 with her husband at her side.
Emily was born March 13, 1932 in Coal County, Okla., to Andrew and Margaret Huff. Emily’s family moved from Alderson, Okla., to Laton, Calif., to work on the local farms. Emily was able to advance her education in Kings County Schools to become a licensed vocational nurse and worked for Hanford hospitals and doctors. On the 4th day of April 1981 A.D., Emily married Andrew J. Fochetti Jr. at the Chapel of the Bells located at South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and went on to establish a new home in Hanford. Emily and Andrew moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1987 where Emily worked for the Tehachapi Hospital as a home care nurse. Emily retired in 1995 and then moved into their newly built custom dream home in beautiful Oak Knolls, Calif.
Emily is survived by her husband, Andrew; two sons, Clarence Blair and his wife, Andrea, of Big Water, Utah; also Lloyd Blair and Pamala of Tonopah, Nev.; plus one stepson, Andrew J. Fochetti III. Emily has five other stepsons, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Emily was a very loyal and devoted person wherever life led her. She was master in the kitchen where she affixed “My Kitchen Prayer.” She will be missed.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with the Service to start at 2:30 p.m., all to be held at People’s Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA 93230.
Family and Friends are invited to view Emily’s legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People’s Funeral Chapel, 559-584-5591.
