Eric M. Myers, 1946-2018

Eric M. Myers, 72, from Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Dec. 18, 2018. He was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Peekskill, N.Y. His parents, Gerald and Frances Myers, have preceded him in death. Eric married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (Donaghue) Myers, on April 19, 1966. He was a Pre-veterinary student at Fresno State College and enjoyed a variety of studies throughout his school years.
He was most proud of his Air Force career and his time as an air traffic controller. He spent many years with Hughes Aircraft and eventually retired from Raytheon. He loved all sports activities. He enjoyed playing in several adult basketball and softball leagues. He was also an avid golfer. He will be remembered most for his sense of humor, appreciation of a good cigar, and his love of family and friends.
Eric is survived by his wife, Cheryl Myers; his son, Richard Myers; his daughter, Shauna (Myers) Rushing, and her husband, Daniel Rushing. He was the very proud grandfather of Madyson (Rushing) Wier and her husband, David Wier; Tyler Rushing; Sumer Myers; Raeanna Stiles; Wyatt Misiura and his wife, Kim Misiura; and Kodie Misiura. His siblings include Michelle Reed and her husband, James Reed; Jane Frago and her husband, Greg Frago; Jay Myers and his wife, Anita Myers; and his brother-in-law, Gary Donaghue. He has many cherished nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
A graveside military service will be held on Dec. 27, 2018 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, with a memorial service following at Wood Funeral Home in Tehachapi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.