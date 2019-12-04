Yazdanipour, Esmaeel 1946-2019 obit.jpg

Esmaeel Yazdanipour, 1946-2019

Esmaeel Yazdanipour went to be with his Lord on Nov. 29, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Dec. 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., located at 321 W. F St., Tehachapi. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences and full service information please visit www.woodmortuary.net

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.