Esmaeel Yazdanipour, 1946-2019

Esmaeel Yazdanipour went to be with his Lord on Nov. 29, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Dec. 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., located at 321 W. F St., Tehachapi. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences and full service information please visit www.woodmortuary.net
