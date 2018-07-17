Evelyn (Becky) Brewer was born Aug. 19, 1930 in Baldwin Park, Calif., and died peacefully at her Tehachapi home on July 3, 2018.
Becky has been a resident of Tehachapi since 1972 and, along with husband Harry, was a longtime of owner of Brewers Cafe.
No services will be held per her request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.