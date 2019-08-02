Faye Ables, Oct. 18, 1931 – July 31, 2019

Faye Ables, daughter of John Rickman and Dora McCafferty, was born in Fillmore, Calif., on Oct. 18, 1931. Faye married R.W. Ables on July 5, 1945 when she was 14 years old.
She lived in Fillmore for 71 years before moving to Tehachapi, Calif. They raised their two boys, John and Wayne Ables, in Fillmore, and Faye worked there as a telephone operator, and the job she loved, working for the Fillmore School District in the cafeteria. She retired from Fillmore High School as a cafeteria manager. She loved the children she served.
Most will remember her delicious cinnamon rolls and giant cookies made from scratch. Faye never let a child go hungry, whether they couldn’t afford or just forgot their lunch money, she made sure they always had plenty of good, old fashion home cooking. Faye worked for the school district for 37 years.
Faye loved her daughters-in-law, Terri Ables and Denise Ables; grandchildren, Shannon Flack, Julie Kingsbury, Mellissa Avizu and Lindsey Milsap; and was most proud of the accomplishments of her great grandchildren, Cameron Ables and MacKennzee Flack, Truxton and Taitlyn Kingsbury, Adrian Juan Jr., and Adelina Avizu, Haley and Dakota Milsap.
Faye’s siblings proceeded her in death: Buck Rickman, Ruth Loustaunau, Pat McReynolds and Betty Martin. She is survived by her loving and always caring partner, Gary Chamblin.
Faye was a loving, always supportive and active mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to serve others. She will be missed, but not forgotten, as we know she has gone to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019.
Memorial will be at Christian Life Assembly of God in Tehachapi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception following.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
